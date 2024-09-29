CSA to be amended soon: Asif Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul today said the Cyber Security Act (CSA) will be amended soon.

"The CSA will be amended as it needs to be amended," he said adding his ministry will start work on this issue soon.

Asif was addressing a views exchange meeting organised by NGO Affairs Bureau and Right to Information Forum (RIF) in NGO Bureau office at Dhaka's Agargaon.

The adviser said people have a lack of awareness on the Right to Information (RTI) unlike other rights. All rights are worthless without the RTI, he said adding every right closely depends on RTI.

He said in the absence of proper execution of law, justice and governance there is no utility of the information commission or human rights commission in a country.

Those people, who speak about the RTI, should also talk about fair elections, intimidation, forced disappearance and extrajudicial killing, he said.

The adviser said the previous government had made the judiciary an instrument of torture and the legislative a forum of plunderers.

"We should be vocal about these things," he said.

The adviser said the RTI Act was formulated during the tenure of the previous government. In the contrary, many laws were framed by that government to destroy the spirit of the RTI.

"It is not possible to implement any law without fixing good governance and law and justice. We must be vocal about democracy, voting rights of the people and independence of the judiciary," he said.

Asif Nazrul said, "We will always remain against the bad . . . and will be in favour of good. I hope that civil society will always uphold this principle and extend cooperation to build a new Bangladesh that emerged from the student-led upsurge."

TIB executive director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, NGO Affairs Bureau director Md Anowar Hossain and Executive Director of Media and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) Hasibur Rahman attended the event as panel discussants while noted policy analyst Dr Anonnyo Raihan was the moderator.

Electoral Reform Commission head Badiul Alam Majumder took part during the opening discussion while RIF convenor Shahin Anam presented a keynote paper.

Badiul Alam said the fascist government has fallen, but their ghosts are still now active. They are harassing people continuously in many ways, which should be stopped immediately.

Iftekharuzzaman said people do not want to know the necessary information from any government agency for fear of harassment.

"We have to create such an environment where people will be encouraged to take information," he said.