Court will decide on quota: edu minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury today said the quota issue is now under trial.

"We must respect the rule of law and since it is still pending in the High Court, a definite verdict will be given by our Supreme Court. So, commenting on it will be contempt of court unless the final verdict is announced," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a reception ceremony as chief guest for the meritorious children, who obtained GPA-5 in SSC examinations 2023 and 2024 and HSC examinations 2023, of Dhaka Reporters Unity members at its Nasrul Hamid auditorium.

The minister refrained from making any comment on the matter, saying, "It would not be appropriate to comment on the issue now from a responsible part or place of the country. The executive department can look into the matter after the verdict of the court."

On the occasion, crests, certificates and stipend money were given to the DRU member's meritorious children.