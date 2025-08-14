Contractual workers of BPC companies stage protest in Ctg

Contractual workers of oil companies under the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) staged a protest in Chattogram today to press home their five-point demand.

The demonstration took place from 11:00am to 2:00pm in front of the BPC head office in the Saltgola area.

Over a hundred workers from Padma, Meghna, Jamuna Oil and Eastern Refinery, companies under the BPC, joined the programme.

Following the protest, worker leaders submitted a memorandum to the BPC chairman outlining their demands.

Addressing the programme, workers' leader Md Jamal Uddin said the BPC Recruitment Policy 2023 should be amended to allow daily wage workers to participate.

He also demanded that the government-declared daily wage of Tk 800 for workers be implemented from July 1, 2025.