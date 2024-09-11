Committee to address labour issues formed: Adviser Asif

A committee has been established to monitor and address labour issues and complaints in both the Ready-made garment (RMG) and non-RMG sectors, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said today.

Speaking at a meeting held at the ministry's conference room today, the adviser announced the formation of the committee, which aims to evaluate and recommend measures to resolve ongoing labour disputes in these sectors.

Chaired by Asif, the meeting included key advisers such as Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Power and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar, and Industry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, along with relevant ministry secretaries.

Asif explained that the committee was formed in response to a previous cabinet decision to create a body for monitoring labour-related complaints.

"During the previous government's tenure, workers lost confidence in the Labor Department and Labor Court due to various reasons. We need to restore that trust through structural reforms, though that will be a long-term process," he said.

In the interim, the newly formed committee will allow workers to submit their grievances directly to the appropriate authorities.

The committee, headed by an Additional Secretary from the Labor Division, includes three labour leaders, two Supreme Court lawyers, and two representatives from employers. The Director of Trade Unions and Arbitration at the Department of Labor will serve as the member-secretary.

He emphasised that workers can present their demands at the labour office in Dhaka's Bijoy Nagar. The committee will review these demands and provide recommendations to the relevant ministry or agency.

"We will take immediate steps to resolve any grievances that can be addressed in the short term," he added.

Key decisions made during the emergency meeting include ensuring the immediate payment of outstanding wages and benefits to workers, increasing field-level engagement by ministry and labour department officials, and restructuring existing committees, including the Tripartite Consultative Council, to update and enhance their effectiveness.

The monitoring committee is expected to begin its work promptly, including arranging hearings related to labour unrest. Regular updates from the field will be collected to ensure timely interventions. Local-level committees will also be formed to quickly address issues as they arise.

Additionally, the meeting stressed the need for swift payment of outstanding wages to workers of BEXIMCO Group and urged the government to provide financial loans or incentives on an urgent basis. The Minimum Wage Board will also resume its work to determine fair wages for workers.

To implement these decisions, Adviser Asif said that a coordinated effort across six ministries will be undertaken to avoid any gaps in execution.

"We are committed to ensuring seamless coordination at the secretary level so that we can make swift decisions and move towards resolving the issues," he added.