CJA expresses concern over arrest of journalist Shyamal Dutta

The Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA) today voiced concern over the arrest of Shyamal Dutta, editor of "Bhorer Kagoj" and CJA vice president, and other journalists on "what appears to be trumped up charges of murder".

The CJA executive committee said in a statement that Dutta is among 52 journalists who have been charged for carrying out their professional duties, including reporting on violent incidents in which people were killed, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The statement claimed "at least five journalists are known to have been killed in the past seven weeks" and said "we consider this wave of killings, violent attacks, attacks of intimidation and arrests to be a grave indictment of the state of legitimate media freedom in Bangladesh."

The CJA urged Prof Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, to ensure the arrested journalists are released, charges against them are dropped and they are not maltreated or victimised."

"We also urge the interim government to ... ensure that all journalists and media outlets can operate without fear of persecution for their journalistic activities, either currently or under the previous government," according to the CJA statement.