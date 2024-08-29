Child grooms: the hidden victims of early marriage

While the marriage of underage girls in Bangladesh receives widespread attention, the early marriage of boys often goes unnoticed, despite the fact that the trend of boys marrying underage is increasing rapidly.

According to data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the percentage of married males aged 15-19 has increased by one and a half times in the last 10 years.

In 2013, the percentage of "currently married" males in this age group was 2.7 percent, as reported by the Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS).

This figure rose to 4.10 percent in 2023, according to the latest 2023 data.

According to Bangladeshi law, the legal age of marriage for males is 21.

For males aged 20-24, the percentage of marriages was 26.3 percent in 2013, increasing to 31.37 percent in 2023.

The data for this age group is presented jointly, making it impossible to separate the number of males married under 21 from the total in the 20-24 age range.

Additionally, the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) 2022, another BBS study, revealed that 3.6 percent of rural males and 1.64 percent of urban males aged 15-19 were married at that time.

This was an increase from the HIES 2016 report, where 2.3 percent of rural males and 1.9 percent of urban males in the same age group were married.

Over the past six years, the percentage of married rural males in this age group increased by nearly 1.3 percentage points, while the percentage of urban males decreased, according to the data.

The surveys, however, didn't mention any reasons behind such increasing trends.

Experts noted that school dropout, social attitudes towards marriage, and dowry can be some key factors behind the trend.

Dhaka University Sociology Prof Salma Akhter said, "In our society, especially among low-income families, when a boy starts earning, he is generally considered to be eligible for marriage."

Dowry can be another reason, she said.

Rezwana Karim Snigdha, a professor in the Anthropology department at Jahangirnagar University, said, "When we focus on child marriage, we only think of girls. However, the law defines child marriage as any marriage involving a boy under 21, which also needs to be eliminated."

"Being an adult and being married are two different things; marriage is a social responsibility that requires education and counseling," she added.

"Why is legal marriage age 18 for girls and 21 for boys? Is it because the authorities believe boys should bear responsibility and guardianship? Does this discrepancy reflect imbalanced gender power dynamics?" she asked.

Tania Haque, a professor in the Department of Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University, said, "Early marriage can impose economic pressure and responsibilities at an early age."

To prevent such marriages, experts emphasised the need for male reproductive health education, awareness of the social responsibilities of marriage, early parenthood, and the economic pressures associated with early marriage.

They also stressed more research, surveys, and impact analyses regarding child grooms to gain a complete understanding of child marriage for both sexes.

Prof Tania suggested that along with educating boys and girls, educating parents, as well as creating more employment opportunities is also crucial.