Rights
UNB, Barishal
Sun Jun 9, 2024 07:25 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 07:27 PM

Most Viewed

Rights

BU students block Dhaka-Barishal highway protesting quota reinstatement

UNB, Barishal
Sun Jun 9, 2024 07:25 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 07:27 PM
Photo: UNB

Students from Barishal University (BU) blocked the Dhaka-Barisal highway today, protesting a High Court order that ordered the restoration of 30 percent quota for children of freedom fighters, in first and second class government jobs.

Witnesses said over 500 students staged the demonstration on the highway from 11:15am to 12:15pm, disrupting traffic and causing suffering to passengers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After the blockade, the students brought out a protest procession on the highway. Later, the students held a protest rally in front of the administrative building.

The High Court on Wednesday ordered retaining the 30 percent quota for children of freedom fighters in government jobs declaring illegal the circular issued on October 4, 2018 cancelling the quota system.

The government, through the circular On October 4, 2018, said direct recruitment in all government jobs in 9th grade to 13th grade will be completely based on merit, abolishing the quota system.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নির্বাচন নিয়ে টিআইবি'র প্রতিবেদন
|বাংলাদেশ

জনপ্রতিনিধিত্বকে অর্থ-সম্পদ বৃদ্ধির লাইসেন্স হিসেবে বিবেচনা করা হচ্ছে: টিআইবি

‘উপজেলা নির্বাচনে ৮৪ শতাংশ প্রার্থীর হলফনামার সঙ্গে আয়কর বিবরণীর তথ্যের অসামঞ্জস্যতা।’

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

এবারের বাজেট রাঘব বোয়ালদের লুটপাট বন্ধ করবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

৪২ মিনিট আগে
push notification