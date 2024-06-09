BU students block Dhaka-Barishal highway protesting quota reinstatement

Students from Barishal University (BU) blocked the Dhaka-Barisal highway today, protesting a High Court order that ordered the restoration of 30 percent quota for children of freedom fighters, in first and second class government jobs.

Witnesses said over 500 students staged the demonstration on the highway from 11:15am to 12:15pm, disrupting traffic and causing suffering to passengers.

After the blockade, the students brought out a protest procession on the highway. Later, the students held a protest rally in front of the administrative building.

The High Court on Wednesday ordered retaining the 30 percent quota for children of freedom fighters in government jobs declaring illegal the circular issued on October 4, 2018 cancelling the quota system.

The government, through the circular On October 4, 2018, said direct recruitment in all government jobs in 9th grade to 13th grade will be completely based on merit, abolishing the quota system.