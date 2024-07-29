BTV Bhaban vandalism: BNP leader Shimul Biswas, 6 others remanded

A Dhaka court today placed seven people including BNP Chairperson's special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas on a four-day remand in a case filed over vandalism at the BTV (Bangladesh Television) Bhaban in the capital's Rampura on July 18.

The other accused are BNP's Dhaka North City unit President Saiful Alam Nirob, it's Dhaka South City unit President Rafiqul Alam Majnu, former BNP lawmaker M Rashiduzzaman Millat, and senior joint convener of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal of Ward No-19 unit Mohiuddin Hridoy, chairman of Jatiya Dal Syed Ehsanul Huda and a BNP leader Md Tariqul Islam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after Mohammad Yasin Shikder, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police and also investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

In the prayer, the IO said Shimul Biswas along with other accused were involved with the attack on BTV Bhaban. Moreover, the accused had a link to instigate others for committing such offences. So they need to be remanded to find others responsible for committing such offences.

The defence submitted separate applications, seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their clients were implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass them politically. So, their bail petitions should be granted after dismissing the remand prayer.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed them on remand.

Earlier in the day, all the accused were shown arrested in the case after the IO filed an application in this regard.

Before that, they were produced before another Dhaka court on completion of their five-day remand in the case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban on fire on July 18.