BSc engineers demand an end to jobs discrimination

Human chain held in front of PSC over bar on applying to Grade-10 jobs

A human chain was formed today in front of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) building under the banner of the Engineers' Rights Movement, demanding an end to discrimination in government jobs.

Speaking at the event this morning, the movement's Member Secretary, Md Kawsar Ahmed Porosh, expressed frustration over recent recruitment circulars that reportedly bar BSc in Engineering graduates from applying for the posts of Sub-Assistant Engineer, Grade-10 (Technical), and equivalent positions.

Only diploma engineering degree holders are being considered for these roles, he said.

Kawsar said, "Diploma holders are being directly promoted from Grade-10 to Grade-9 in the BCS (Engineering) cadre. In contrast, BSc engineering graduates must clear a competitive exam, undergo training, and complete a probationary period to enter the same cadre.

"This effectively blocks BSc engineers from both ends—they cannot apply for the lower-tier posts, and they face disproportionate hurdles for higher ones. It's unilateral, discriminatory, and violates the principles of professional equity," he said.

The demonstrators called for immediate reforms to ensure fair treatment for all engineering professionals, regardless of their academic backgrounds.