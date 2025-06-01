Rights
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:24 PM

Most Viewed

Rights
Rights

BSc engineers demand an end to jobs discrimination

Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:24 PM
Human chain held in front of PSC over bar on applying to Grade-10 jobs
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:13 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 10:24 PM
Human chain held in front of PSC over bar on applying to Grade-10 jobs

 

A human chain was formed today in front of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) building under the banner of the Engineers' Rights Movement, demanding an end to discrimination in government jobs.

Speaking at the event this morning, the movement's Member Secretary, Md Kawsar Ahmed Porosh, expressed frustration over recent recruitment circulars that reportedly bar BSc in Engineering graduates from applying for the posts of Sub-Assistant Engineer, Grade-10 (Technical), and equivalent positions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Only diploma engineering degree holders are being considered for these roles, he said.

Kawsar said, "Diploma holders are being directly promoted from Grade-10 to Grade-9 in the BCS (Engineering) cadre. In contrast, BSc engineering graduates must clear a competitive exam, undergo training, and complete a probationary period to enter the same cadre.

"This effectively blocks BSc engineers from both ends—they cannot apply for the lower-tier posts, and they face disproportionate hurdles for higher ones. It's unilateral, discriminatory, and violates the principles of professional equity," he said.

The demonstrators called for immediate reforms to ensure fair treatment for all engineering professionals, regardless of their academic backgrounds.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

ভয়াবহ নদী দখল: শাহ সিমেন্টের কবলে ধলেশ্বরী ও শীতলক্ষ্যার মোহনা

মুন্সিগঞ্জে ধলেশ্বরী ও শীতলক্ষ্যার মোহনায় বিশাল এই স্থাপনা যেন বাংলাদেশের লাগামহীন নদী দখলের এক ভয়াবহ নিদর্শন।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

গাজা থেকে যেভাবে হজে গেলেন ফিলিস্তিনি প্রকৌশলী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে