Botched surgery: Father demand justice for Ayan

Shamim Ahmed, father of Ayan Ahmed, a five-year-old child who died following a botched surgery at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul on January 7, has alleged that he was threatened to withdraw the case.

Shamim made the allegation at a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club yesterday.

He demanded the arrest of the accused within the next seven days and an immediate halt to the medical activities of the hospital.

Shamim said, "I filed the case on January 9 in this regard. No arrests have been made in the case yet even after six months of his son's death. I am being threatened to withdraw the case."

He also said he filed a general diary with Badda Police Station in this connection.

Shamim alleged that after Ayan's death, United Medical College Hospital was sealed, which was just an eye-wash.

After the incident at the hospital on December 31, Ayan was later moved to United Hospital in Gulshan, where he died on January 7.

Following his son's death, Shamim filed a case with Badda Police Station on January 9, accusing two Doctors Saeed Sabbir Ahmed, and Tasnuva Mahzabeen, a surgeon and a director of the hospital.

Shamim demanded the arrest of the two accused doctors within the next seven days.

He said, "How do we know that we will get justice for this case? If the two doctors are not arrested within seven days, we will siege the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)."

Badda Police Station wanted to know four queries from DGHS regarding Ayan's death, but the authorities didn't pay any heed, he alleged.

He also demanded justice from the prime minister and the health minister.