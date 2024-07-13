BNPS-UN Women train local govt on gender responsive planning, budgeting

To enhance the capacity building of public officials in integrating gender equality measures into planning and budgeting, Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha (BNPS), with the support of UN Women, trained 23 master trainers of local governments.

The two-day training on Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting (GRPB) and Monitoring Tool for National Institute of Local Government (NILG) officials was held at a Gazipur resort from July 12 to 13.

BNPS organised the training programme targeting master trainers from NILG, the leading institution responsible for capacity-building support across all tiers of Local Government Institutions (LGIs) in Bangladesh, including union parishad, upazila parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, and city corporation.

According to the speakers at the inaugural session, the training is expected to expedite the institutionalisation of the GRPB guideline into NILG's training curricula, enabling elected representatives and appointed officials to mainstream gender equality and women's empowerment into their development plans and budgets.

BNPS conducted the session as part of its Women's Empowerment for Inclusive Growth (WING) project, which works globally to accelerate progress towards gender equality by supporting public institutions in delivering gender-responsive services.