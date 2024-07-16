Rights
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 10:32 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Rights

BNP announces funerals in-absentia for victims of quota reform protest violence

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 10:32 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Fakhrul condemns attack on quota protesters

BNP and its alliance leaders have announce gayebana namaz-e-janaza (in-absentia) across the country tomorrow, for the salvation of the departed souls of those who were killed in violence during the quota reform movement.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at BNP chairperson's political office in Dhaka's Gulshan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Talking to the reporters, Fakhrul said, "... Students were killed in police and Chhatra League attacks during the quota reform movement.

"Gayebana namaz-e-janaza will be held at Baitul Mukarram's North Gate at 1:30pm. Similar programmes will be observed across the country."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

সারা দেশে সব বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধ ঘোষণা, হল ছাড়ার নির্দেশনা

একইসঙ্গে শিক্ষার্থীদের হল ত্যাগের নির্দেশ দেওয়া হয়।

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সব কলেজ অনির্দিষ্টকালের জন্য বন্ধ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification