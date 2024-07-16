BNP announces funerals in-absentia for victims of quota reform protest violence

BNP and its alliance leaders have announce gayebana namaz-e-janaza (in-absentia) across the country tomorrow, for the salvation of the departed souls of those who were killed in violence during the quota reform movement.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at BNP chairperson's political office in Dhaka's Gulshan.

Talking to the reporters, Fakhrul said, "... Students were killed in police and Chhatra League attacks during the quota reform movement.

"Gayebana namaz-e-janaza will be held at Baitul Mukarram's North Gate at 1:30pm. Similar programmes will be observed across the country."