BCL men 'beat up' students at halls

At least six residential students of Dhaka University's Sir AF Rahman were beaten up allegedly by a group of Chhatra League activists of the hall unit for "taking part" in the anti-quota protest tonight and posting their photos on social media.

The victims are Abdul Basit, Shakawat Hossain Saku, Limon Khan Rana, Morshed Islam, Farooq, Tawheed Islam, and Hasibul Islam Habib.

Meanwhile, another such incident took place at Bijoy Ekattor Hall.

In a video obtained by this newspaper, some BCL leaders and activists were seen beating up a student of the dormitory last night.

The BCL men in both halls were seen checking the phones of students. They were also questioned when they were entering the dormitory.

Witnesses said if a student was found to be involved in the quota reform movement, he was being beaten up.

On information, Vice-Chancellor Prof Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC Prof Shitesh Chandra Bacher, president of the university's teachers' association and several teachers and university officials visited the Bijoy Ekattor Hall.

The provost of Bijoy Ejattor Hall and BCL leaders and activists present there denied the allegations.

Tensions are running high at different dormitories centring the incidents at the halls.