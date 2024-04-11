Barishal teachers stage demo demanding full Eid bonus

Teachers and employees of non-government schools and colleges, under the banner of the Bangladesh Shikkhok Kormochari Samity Federation, Barishal, staged a march demanding full Eid bonus today.

The demonstration and black flag procession started around 11:00am from the Fakirbari area of Barishal and ended in front of Ashwini Kumar Hall, after a march through major city roads.

Mohsin Ul Islam Habul, president of Bangladesh College Teachers Association, delivered a brief speech.

Nurul Islam, a teacher of Muladi Nazirpur United College, spoke on behalf of the protesting teachers.

"Teachers of non-government schools and colleges do not get their full festival allowance," he said. "We only get 25 percent festival allowance.

As a result, teachers cannot celebrate any festival, including Eid."

He demanded that festival allowances be made equal for teachers in public and private schools by next year.

Speakers said there are 500,000 teachers and employees in non-government schools and colleges across the country, who are deprived of 75 percent of the Eid bonus.

The speakers demanded immediate fulfillment of the demand for full Eid bonus, and threatened to launch a tougher agitation programme if their demands are not met.