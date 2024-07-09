Bangla blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Hundreds of students of Jahangirnagar University blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway near the university campus today, protesting the reinstatement of quota system in government jobs.

Starting the protest march from the campus, the students took position at three spots -- Dairy Gate, Prantik Gate and MH Hall Gate areas -- around 3:45pm.

This halted vehicular movement, leading to a significant traffic congestion on the road, reports our Savar correspondent.

According to students, the road was blocked to press home their demands that are yet to be met. They will not allow movement on the highway till 7:00pm today.

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge AFM Sayeed of Ashulia Police Station, said, "Students have blocked the road. Police teams are at the spot."