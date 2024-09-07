Attacks on Hindu community: Thousands demonstrate in port city

Several thousand people from the Hindu community today staged a demonstration at Cheragi Intersection in the port city protesting an attack on three Hindu youths by miscreants at the Kadam Mobarak Muslim Orphanage area in the city.

The protesters also demanded justice for the victim of an incident where a mob beat up a college student, Utsab Mandal, at Khulna accusing him of committing blasphemy.

Several thousand people from the Hindu community took to the street of Cheragi Intersection around 4:00pm. They were seen chanting slogans demanding justice for the victims of the attacks in the Kadam Mobarak area on Friday night.

They alleged that a section of people are trying to disrupt the religious harmony of the country by attacking the people of the minority community.

According to a protester, who requested anonymity, some five people from the Battery Goli area in the city were taking a Ganesh idol from Hazari Lane by a rickshaw van around 11:00pm on Friday. When the van was passing through the Kadam Mobarak Muslim Orphanage area, some miscreants poured hot water on them from the building.

As they protested, the miscreants tied them up and started beating them, he alleged, adding, later law enforcers rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Obaidul Haque, officer in charge of Kotwali Police Station, could not be contacted for his comment as he did not receive phone calls despite repeated attempts.