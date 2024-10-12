Rights
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 12, 2024 06:29 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 06:34 PM

Attack on Puja Mandap: Protesters block road in Tanti Bazar, demand arrest of attackers

Photo: Rakibul Hasan Rakib

A group of protesters staged a demonstration in Tanti Bazar area of Old Dhaka this afternoon by blocking a road for two hours, demanding the arrest of those who attacked at a Puja Mandap there yesterday.

Witnesses said the protest began around 3:00pm near the Tatibazar intersection, with demonstrators blocking the road, reports our Jagannath University correspondent.

At that time, the protesters also demanded the exemplary punishment of those responsible for the attack.

Rudra, a local resident and protester, said, "Yesterday, miscreants attacked our mandap, but fortunately, the attack was unsuccessful. However, five people were injured while trying to detain one of the attackers. They are still hospitalised. We want immediate arrest and punishment of those involved."

The roadblock caused a huge traffic jam in the area, according to witnesses.

However, Rudra said ambulances and emergency vehicles were allowed to pass through.

Md Fazlul Haque, assistant commissioner (Kotwali zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said the protesters left the road around 5:00pm.

The AC also said the temple committee did not file any case over yesterday's incident, but the police filed one over the incident of mugging.

