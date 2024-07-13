Attack on Miranzilla colony: Harijans stage demo in Ctg

People of the harijan community living in Chattogram demonstrated in the port city today, protesting the attack on their fellows on Miranzilla Harijan Colony in Dhaka's Bangshal area on July 10.

During a protest rally, they warned to stop cleaning waste from roads for an indefinite period if the government does not ensure exemplary punishment of the attackers.

They also demanded the security of harijans across the country.

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad arranged the rally in front of Chattogram Press Club.

Badal Chandra Das, chief adviser of Jhautla Harijan Community, said, "If we don't clean the waste one day, there is no way to walk on the streets of the city."

He said, "Although we serve people day and night, in return, we have to suffer torture at the hands of political people. We are being treated like dirt."

"We will stop waste cleaning for an indefinite period if the authorities do not take steps to punish the attackers and to stop the attack on our brothers [harijan community]," added Badal.