Rights
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 08:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 08:51 PM

Most Viewed

Rights

Anti-Quota protests: Students announce fresh programmes for tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 08:41 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 08:51 PM
Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Agitating students demanding the abolition of quota in recruitment of government jobs declared to block important intersections of the capital and highways adjacent to colleges and universities across the country tomorrow.

The students declared the fresh programmes after lifting the day-long blockade programme around 8:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Students withdraw Karwan Bazar, Bangla Motor blockades after an hour

While announcing the programme at Shahbagh, Nahid Islam, a key organiser of the student movement said, "Our student strike will continue indefinitely."

"Our blockade programme will be carried out across the country at various points. Today, we blocked from Shahbagh to Karwan Bazar. Tomorrow's blockade will go beyond Farmgate," Nahid added.

Once the blockade was lifted at Shahbagh intersection, vehicular movement resumed from 8:00pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

পেনশন ও কোটাবিরোধী আন্দোলন: শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থী কেউ কারও নয়

সাধারণত শিক্ষকদের আন্দোলনে শিক্ষার্থীদের প্রত্যক্ষ সমর্থন, ছাত্র সংগঠনগুলোর বিবৃতি দেখা গেলেও এই আন্দোলন নিয়ে শিক্ষার্থীদের মধ্যে তেমন আগ্রহ দেখা যায়নি। অন্যদিকে, কোটা বাতিলের দাবিতে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বগুড়ায় রথযাত্রায় বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্ট হয়ে ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, আহত ৩০

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification