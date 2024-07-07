Anti-Quota protests: Students announce fresh programmes for tomorrow

Agitating students demanding the abolition of quota in recruitment of government jobs declared to block important intersections of the capital and highways adjacent to colleges and universities across the country tomorrow.

The students declared the fresh programmes after lifting the day-long blockade programme around 8:00pm.

While announcing the programme at Shahbagh, Nahid Islam, a key organiser of the student movement said, "Our student strike will continue indefinitely."

"Our blockade programme will be carried out across the country at various points. Today, we blocked from Shahbagh to Karwan Bazar. Tomorrow's blockade will go beyond Farmgate," Nahid added.

Once the blockade was lifted at Shahbagh intersection, vehicular movement resumed from 8:00pm.