Anti-quota protest: Students withdraw Karwan Bazar, Bangla Motor blockades after an hour

Students demonstrating against the quota system in government jobs have withdrawn their blockades from Karwan Bazar and Bangla motor intersections in Dhaka this evening, nearly one hour after they blocked the intersections as part of their "Bangla Blockade" programme.

Witnesses said vehicular movement resumed in the Karwan Bazar around 6:50pm after the students lifted the blockade. Besides, the traffic in Bangla motor intersections returned to normal around 7:00pm.

The protesting students now started moving towards Shahbagh, reports correspondents from the spot.

Witnesses said hundreds of students from various institutions, including Dhaka University and Dhaka College, barred vehicles from moving through Karwan Bazar intersection. They also put barricades on the road around 6:00pm, halting movement on all sides.

As a result, many had to get off their vehicles and start walking to reach their destinations.

Earlier, students blocked the Bangla motor, Shahbagh, and Science Lab intersections.