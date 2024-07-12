Rights
Star Digital Report
Fri Jul 12, 2024 07:13 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 12, 2024 07:36 PM

Anti-quota protest: Students block Shahbagh for an hour

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Several hundred students blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital for an hour today protesting the police action on "Bangla Blockade" and the abolition of quota system in government jobs.

After holding a short rally around 5:30pm, the protesters said a press conference would be held tomorrow around 6:00pm in front of the Dhaka University Central Library to announce their next set of programmes.

A meeting is scheduled to be held among student representatives of colleges and universities across the country tomorrow morning.

Earlier, the students marched from the Dhaka University Central Library around 5:00pm.

A large number of policemen had taken position under the Shahbagh Metro Rail Station.

