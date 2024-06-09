All govt entities obligated to disclose information: CIC

All public entities would be obligated to disclose information in the future, said Chief Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek today.

"Although there is a legal obligation to make information open and available, many organisations are not doing it. We are looking into these matters seriously," he said.

"If we want to build a Smart Bangladesh, we have to ensure the smooth flow of information. Do not put off providing information. No authority will be exempted from the obligation of disclosing information in future," Malek added.

The chief information commissioner made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the "Right to Information Act, 2009" training for Dhaka's print and electronic media journalists at the Information Commission office in Dhaka.

Malek said, "In 2009, the government guaranteed access to information as a right, not a privilege, through the enactment of the Right to Information Act."

"Institutions must disclose information on their own to meet public expectations. Publishable information should be regularly updated on the website," he added.

Self-initiated information should be continued through notice boards, billboards, and annual reports, he said.

Malek said there is no option but to release information at this juncture for the transition from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh. "Let us not forget the slogan, 'If the people want information, the administration is obliged to give it'."

At least 140 countries in the world have RTI laws, he said.

Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam and Masuda Bhatti spoke on the occasion. Besides, Dhaka Journal Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaq Reza and MRDI Executive Director Hasibur Rahman were present at the event.