AL outside, police inside -- DU remains encompassed

Leaders and activists of different associate bodies of ruling Awami League strengthened their position at several entry points outside the Dhaka University campus.

Till filing of this report around midnight, some of them were seen patrolling on bikes.

On the other hand, law enforcement agencies are maintaining their positions at different points inside the campus including TSC, Doyel Chattar, in front of the VC's residence, Nilkhet and Shahbagh.

Very few students, who could not leave the campus due to various issues, are still in the dormitories, sources said.

Meanwhile, the education minister visited the vice chancellor at his residence inside the campus in the evening, Abul Khair, information and public relations officer of the ministry, told The Daily Star tonight.

However, he could not tell the reason behind the minister's visit.

Earlier, protesters left the campus after a chase and counter-chase with the law enforcers around 6:30pm.

Around 9:45pm, another a chase and counter chase between the police and protesters took place near the Central Shaheed Minar.

Police fired sound grenades and tear shells to disperse them, which continued till 10:30pm, reports our correspondent from the spot.