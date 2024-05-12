Rights
Court Correspondent
Sun May 12, 2024 08:33 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:42 PM

Most Viewed

Rights

Age limit for govt job: 12 protestors get bail

Court Correspondent
Sun May 12, 2024 08:33 PM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:42 PM
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to 12 job seekers in a case filed over their Saturday's demonstration in the capital's Shahbagh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order after they filed bail petitions with the court, said a court police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier in the day, Shahbagh Police Station Sub-inspector Alamin produced the 12 -- Rima Akter, Sharmin Akter Bristy, Manik Das, Mamun Rashid Ratan, Al-Amin, Abdul Hakim, Azam Mohammad, Fatema Akter, Humayun Kabir, Saddam Hossain, Sheikh Farid and Mohammad Rasel -- before the court.

Read more

‘The letter holds no further significance’

Meanwhile, the job seekers yesterday protested against their arrests, in front of the Raju sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

On Saturday, Sub-inspector SM Elis Mahmud filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station against 14 protestors and some 400 to 500 unknown people, bringing allegations against them of arson, road obstruction and impeding police duties.

Read more

Age limit for govt job: Cops foil students’ demo at Shahbagh

Around 50-60 job seekers participated in Saturday's demonstration in Shahbagh, demanding an increase in the age limit to apply for government jobs from 30 to 35.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

উপকূলের কাছে এমভি আবদুল্লাহ, কুতুবদিয়া পৌঁছাবে সোমবার

জাহাজটি যে গতিতে চলছে তাতে আগামীকাল সন্ধ্যা বা রাতের মধ্যে কুতুবদিয়ায় পৌঁছাতে পারে বলে ধারণা করছেন তিনি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নারায়ণগঞ্জে নারী কাউন্সিলরকে মারধর, পুরুষ কাউন্সিলর বরখাস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification