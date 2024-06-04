Afroza’s death in custody: Mahila Parishad, BLAST demand fair probe

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) today demanded a fair investigation into the death of Afroza Begum in police custody in Jashore on Sunday.

The two organisations in separate statements also expressed concern over the incident and demanded legal action against those responsible for her death.

Afroza, 40, died in police custody in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila on Sunday morning, hours after being held at her house.

Her family alleged that police tortured her, tying her hair to a ceiling fan, and framed her in a narcotics case.

Family members also said she was tortured to death after they failed to pay Tk 2 lakh bribe for her release.

Abhaynagar police denied all the allegations and said Afroza was arrested along with 30 yaba pills on Saturday midnight. She died on the way to a hospital after falling ill the next morning.

In a statement, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad said, "Physical torture before the crime is proven and the death of the accused in police custody is clearly a gross violation of human rights under the existing law and constitution."

The organisation demanded an immediate judicial inquiry into the incident and proper action to identify the culprits and bring them under the law.

In a separate statement, BLAST demanded to use Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act to ensure justice by proper investigation.

It also demanded to ensure compensation and security to the family.

Yesterday, rights body Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) and Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation issued separate statements on similar demands.