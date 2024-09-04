Action against those who create labour unrest: Asif Mahmud

Action will be taken from today against the outsiders and some local Awami League involved in the ongoing labour unrest, Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan said today.

The government also has information about involvement of some local BNP leaders, he added.

He said this during a media briefing at the Secretariat today after a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the labour unrest.

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Asif Mahmud said, "Labour leaders told me that they visited the areas [where unrest had taken place] and they found that those wearing helmets and shorts were local homeless children, who were hired for different [protest] programmes."

He also said that the Awami League people who earlier handled the jhut (leftover fabrics and other accessories of export-oriented garment factories) business syndicates have now left the trade.

"I have already said yesterday [Tuesday] that the government will take stern action against those who are trying to grab those businesses and committing crimes," he said.

In reply to a reporter's query about who was trying to grab the businesses, Asif Mahmud said, "There are local Awami League leaders in some places. We have also received information of the involvement of some local BNP leaders.

"We are talking to the central leaders of BNP … so that they restrain them [local BNP leaders]. And we will take a tough stance against the local influential Awami League leaders who are still there. They will be arrested, and police will take action as per law," he said.

"We have held several meetings with the owners and workers about the workers' unrest. The adviser to the industries ministry also held talks.

"We have come to know from all the labour leaders, that they [labour leaders] do not understand the nature of the movements that are taking place now. Because there is no specific demand coming up here," he said.

"The people who usually do labour movements are not there either. There is a plethora of outsiders.

"In some places, the owners are delaying the payment of salaries, which is why there is a movement. There are some specific factories where the owners have fled. There was some dissatisfaction. We are addressing them [factory issues]. The government has announced soft loans for them [factories]. Its scope will be further enhanced," said Asif Mahmud.

Taking advantage of the movements in these places, it has been seen that outsiders called in unemployed youths who had never before agitated in the area, and there were incidents like vandalism of cars in those areas as well as other areas.

Asked how long it would take to normalise the situation, the adviser said, "Action will start from today, but police will not take any action that causes harm there. Appropriate action will be taken to clear the streets. Those instigating will be arrested.

"Our labour leaders have assured us that the workers who are protesting will be persuaded. We will hold more meetings to solve their problems. The owners and workers will move forward together to solve the problem."