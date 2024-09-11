Abu Bakar killing: Locals demand reinvestigation

Locals formed a human chain in Tangail's Madhupur today, demanding reinvestigation and fair trial over the death of Abu Bakar Siddique, a student killed in a clash between two groups of the Bangladesh Chhatra League in Dhaka University in 2010.

The event was organised by Abu Bakar Siddique Memorial Sangshad at the Pineapple Square of area's bus stand area this afternoon. The victim's family members, activists of the anti-discrimination student movement, and students and teachers of Madhupur Shaheed Smriti School and College, Madhupur Degree College, Madhupur Ranibhavani Model Govt High School also participated at the event.

Abu Bakar, a third-year student at DU's Islamic history and culture department, was shot in the head in his room at the AF Rahman Hall during a crossfire between two BCL fractions on February 2, 2010. He died the next day at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A case was filed in this regard with a Dhaka court. However, all the accused named in the case were acquitted after a lengthy trial.