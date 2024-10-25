986 killed in mass uprising: HRSS

At least 852 killed on July 18-20, Aug 4-7

At least 852 people were killed in two phases of protests during the anti-discrimination student movement from July 18 to July 20 and August 4 to August 7.

The information was published in a report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), which recorded 986 deaths during the movement, of whom 868 have been identified. The rest 18 remained unidentified.

The HRSS report said between July 16 and August 3, the death toll stood at 346.

On August 5, the day the Hasina-led government fell, there were 294 deaths.

Between August 6 and October 14, after the fall of the government, a further 213 people died, many of whom were injured earlier.

Of the deaths, 77 percent died of bullet injuries and 20 percent of beatings, mob-justice, and arson.

A total of 127 deaths were of minors and 265 were students. Students and workers collectively made up 71 percent of the death toll.

As many as 418 people killed were between the ages of 19 and 30 years.

The report logged the deaths of 51 members of the law enforcement agencies.

HRSS tallied the death toll by compiling reports from 12 newspapers and verification using their own network of researchers.

The victims include students, workers, journalists, service-holders, law enforcers, children, women, and political activists, said the report.