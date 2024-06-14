9 out of 10 children in Bangladesh face violent discipline at home

In Bangladesh, 9 out of 10 children aged 1-14 years face violent discipline each month by caregivers. Over 45 million children in the country are affected by this issue, according to new UNICEF data.

Despite progress in child protection, violence, abuse, and exploitation continue to impact millions, said the report.

According to the data, 400 million children under the age of five -- or 6 in 10 children within that age group — regularly endure psychological aggression or physical punishment at home.

The estimates, released on the first-ever International Day of Play (June 11), also emphasised the crucial role of play in children's development and the mental health of children, parents, and caregivers, in response to data that highlights the prevalence of inadequate caregiving, including stimulation and interaction at home.

UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) and Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and other ministries, is working to create a violence-free and protected environment for families, communities, and vulnerable populations, including children and adolescents.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh, said, "Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. Through our partnerships with the government of Bangladesh and a community-led approach, we are making significant strides in protecting over 16 million children and women from violence by investing in strengthening families."

"In 2023 alone, MoYS, through the Sports for Development (S4D) programme, has reached 4.5 million parents nationwide. Our goal is to create a society where every child can thrive and reach their full potential," he added.

The S4D initiative involves parents in discussions regarding child safety and violence prevention.

UNICEF supports these efforts with technical and financial assistance to ensure inclusive sporting activities.

Through these initiatives, UNICEF and the government are leveraging sports to promote child empowerment and prevent violence, ensuring a safer, more inclusive environment for all children.

Additionally, UNICEF has established 2,170 Child Protection Community Hubs (CPCHs) in 43 districts, preventing over 1,000 child marriages in 2023.

These hubs serve as safe spaces for children and families, providing essential protection services, recreational activities, and psychosocial support.

The CPCHs have educated over 6 million community members on preventing violence against children and women and supported key actions like birth registrations and school re-enrollment.