9 out of 10 Bangladeshi children face abuse at home

Says Unicef in a study covering children aged 1 to 14 years old

An alarming nine out of ten children (aged 1–14) regularly endure psychological aggression or physical punishment at home, affecting over 45 million children in Bangladesh, said Unicef in a recent study.

Around 400 million children under 5 globally face violent discipline by caregivers, 330 million of whom are punished through physical discipline, as per the data released by the developmental organisation on the first-ever International Day of Play.

Highlighting the prevalence of inadequate caregiving, the study also emphasised the crucial role of play in children's development.

While teaching children self-regulation is an integral part of parenting in all countries and cultures, a large body of evidence confirms that violent discipline is both ineffective and can have negative consequences ranging from immediate impacts to long-term harm.

"Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. Through our partnerships with the Government of Bangladesh and a community-led approach, we are making significant strides in protecting over 16 million children and women from violence and harmful practices by investing in strengthening families," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh.

Unicef, in collaboration with the women's and children's, and youth and sports ministries, is working to create a protected environment for families and communities, including children and adolescents.

In 2023 alone, the youth and sports ministry, through the Sports for Development (S4D) programme, reached 4.5 million parents nationwide, involving them in discussions on child safety and violence prevention.

Besides, 2,170 child protection community hubs have been set up in 43 districts, preventing over 1,000 child marriages in 2023. These hubs provide essential protection services, recreational activities, and psychosocial support, reaching over 6 million stakeholders nationwide.

Aiming to ensure a safe and healthy environment for children in their growth years, Unicef called on the government, civil society, and other stakeholders to work together to guarantee every child's development and wellbeing.