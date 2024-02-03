5 women get 'Joyeeta Award' in Rajshahi

Five women of Rajshahi division today received "Joyeeta Award" as recognition for attaining their success in different fields after overcoming the difficulties and challenges.

The best awardees are Ila Rani Ghosh (economic), Kolyani Minj (education and employment), Rehana Parveen Mira (successful mother), Seyema Parveen (repression prevention) and Shefali Khatun (social development).

Each of them was given a certificate, crest, and Tk 25,000 each.

On the occasion, five divisional-level runners-up and 30 other district-level Joyeeta's were also given certificates, crests, and Tk 5,000 each.

The awards were given in five categories -- economics, education and employment, successful mother, prevention of repression, and social development sectors -- at an event at Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy.

The Commissioner Office of Rajshahi division and the Directorate of Women Affairs office jointly organised the event.

Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs Nazma Mobarak addressed the programme as chief guest while Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir was in the chair.