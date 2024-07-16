30 eminent citizens condemn loss of lives in clashes

Thirty distinguished personalities today condemned the loss of lives in violent clashes across the country.

At least six persons were killed during violent clashes between protesters, Chhatra League and police in different parts of the country centring the quota reform movement.

"We express our deep sorrow and grief over the death of the student[death toll was one when this statement was made] and strongly condemn it. We demand a speedy judicial investigation into this murder," said Nasiruddin Yousuff, who sent the statement to the media on behalf of the dignitaries.

The statement highlighted their concern over the escalating conflict and urged for an immediate resolution.

"There is consensus among the student society and government policymakers on the need to reform the quota system for recruitment to government jobs," it said.

The dignitaries called for well-thought-out reform proposals from the protesting student community, along with expert and scholarly advice.

"The students are committed to the non-sectarian democratic values of the Liberation War and have produced many examples of its creative implementation. We expect everyone's proactive and tolerant role and immediate appropriate action to this end," the statement read.

Prominent signatories of the statement include Prof Dr Anupam Sen, Syed Hasan Imam, Ramendu Majumdar, Ferdousi Majumdar, Nirmalendu Goon, Dr Sarwar Ali, and Abed Khan.