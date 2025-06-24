30 citizens condemn mob violence against ex-CEC Nurul Huda

They also called for a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations against Nurul

A group of 30 eminent citizens have strongly condemned the recent mob violence against former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and demanded that the government take immediate and strict legal action against those involved in the incident.

They also called for a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations against Nurul Huda, ensuring justice in line with constitutional and international human rights standards.

In a statement issued today, the signatories expressed grave concern over the growing trend of mob violence in the country and demanded effective measures to prevent its recurrence.

They stressed that the government, law enforcement agencies, and all responsible political parties must take a firm stand against such acts of lawlessness, which undermine the rule of law, human rights, and the dignity of individuals, irrespective of their alleged crimes.

Referring to the June 22 incident in Uttara, Dhaka, the statement said that a group of unruly people forcibly entered Nurul Huda's residence, brought him outside, and publicly humiliated him by placing a garland of shoes around his neck.

The event, which followed a case filed against him by a political party, was captured on video and widely circulated on social media. Later, police took Nurul Huda into custody and formally arrested him in connection with the case.

The citizens condemned the apparent inaction and leniency shown by law enforcement agencies present during the incident.

They argued that such mob attacks, if left unpunished, pose a severe threat to public security and the constitutional rights of all citizens.

They also warned that normalising mob violence would further erode the rule of law and civic order.

The statement also demands nationwide awareness campaigns, social and cultural programs, and public education initiatives to resist the normalisation of mob violence and uphold the principles of justice and human rights.

The signatories of the statement include Sultana Kamal, human rights activist and founding chairperson of Manabadhikar Sangskritik Foundation; Khushi Kabir, human rights activist and coordinator, Nijera Kori; Iftekharuzzaman, executive director, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Barrister Sara Hossain, honorary executive director, BLAST; Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director, Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and former adviser to the caretaker government; Shamsul Huda, executive director, ALRD; Shireen Parveen Huq, member, Naripokkho; Shaheen Anam, executive director, Manusher Jonno Foundation; Samina Luthfa, Professor, University of Dhaka; and Advocate ZI Khan Panna, senior advocate, Bangladesh Supreme Court.

The remaining signatories include academics, lawyers, human rights defenders, researchers, and professionals from various sectors.