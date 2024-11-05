117 women were victims of violence last month

7 killed after rape, says rights body

At least 117 women and girls across the country were victims of violence in October, according to the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

Meanwhile, eight women and girls were victims of gang rape, while seven were killed after rape.

Additionally, 11 women and girls were victims of sexual harassment, while two women were killed over dowry-related issues. A total of 37 women were killed in family disputes; two were injured; and 10 died by suicide.

In a media release issued yesterday, the rights group said that, as per its monthly human rights analysis report, 55 females were victims of rape last month. Of them, 27 were aged under 18.

In the release, the HRSS said it is worrying that 76 children faced violence last month, of whom 36 were killed and 40 were subjected to physical and mental torture.

The monthly report was prepared based on media reports and HRSS's own documentations, reads the release.

It added that at least nine people were killed and 400 were injured in 68 incidents of political violence last month -- 26 were between BNP and Awami League; 25 BNP intra-party clashes; three between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami; one AL intra-party clash; and 13 among different political parties.

Besides, 12 people involved in politics were killed in clashes over establishing supremacy and criminal attacks.

Last month, 45 journalists were subjected to 21 violent and other incidents. Of them, two were killed, 22 injured, three were harassed, two received threats, and seven were detained.

Nine journalists were accused in four cases.

Meanwhile, a journalist died when an earth-laden tractor hit him while he was on duty in Jamalpur and another journalist's hanging body was recovered by police in the capital.

Also last month, four journalists were detained in three cases filed under the Cyber Security Act-2023, while three people died either in clashes with law enforcement agencies or in their custody.

Besides, three Bangladeshis were killed in border incidents -- two along the Bangladesh-India border and another along Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

At least 10 incidents of attacks on minority communities and their establishments also took place in October.

Besides, 19 people were killed and five others injured in 19 incidents of "mob violence", while 26 workers were killed and at least 59 others injured in 38 incidents of violence against workers.

Meanwhile, 29 workers died in workplace accidents.