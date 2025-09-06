Will ensure student voice in JU syndicate

Says Jucsu VP candidate Amartya Roy

Amartya Roy, a vice-president (VP) candidate in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election, has pledged to include a student representative in the university syndicate if elected.

"This will ensure students' voices are heard at the policymaking level," he told The Daily Star in a recent interview. "This will also help maintain the continuity of Jucsu elections," Amartya added.

He is contesting the Jucsu polls, scheduled for September 11, from the left-leaning "Sampriti'r Oikya" panel.

Amartya, former president of JU Chhatra Union, said their panel aims to transform JU into a world-class university. "We have identified key issues that must be addressed. We believe we are the right people to build that foundation," he said.

"Our panel unites people from diverse perspectives and ideologies. That is our strength," he also said.

"While Chhatra Dal and Chhatra League appear on campus alternately, and Shibir was absent for years, leftist student organisations have persisted in their own unique way and consistently carried on with pro-student activities," said the Jucsu VP candidate.

If elected, Amartya said he would push for research opportunities, better funding, and coordination with other universities. "JU doesn't provide students with skills for the job market and suffers from low research funding," he said.

He said his panel wants to introduce positions such as teaching assistants, research assistants, and lab assistants, so students can earn without sacrificing study time. "Right now, many are compelled to tutor, which eats into their academic hours," he noted.

He also pointed to infrastructure gaps, a lack of an academic master plan, and a poorly maintained calendar. "Students shouldn't arrive in the morning only to find classes cancelled. We want to put an end to such practices," he said.

Amartya highlighted his commitment to promoting cultural activities.

Calling Jahangirnagar the cultural capital, he said, "But since Chhatra Shibir resurfaced after 35 years last August, and due to some other issues, the cultural atmosphere has been stifled."

Amartya believes students today are more politically aware, especially after the July Uprising. "Votes can't be bought with money. August 5 proved that those who practise politics of terror and dominance will be expelled from campus," he said, expressing optimism about winning.

"Moreover, at Jahangirnagar, students focus less on national narratives and more on solving the university's problems and protecting its environment," he added.

On the long-awaited JUCSU election, he said, "It didn't take place for 33 years due to party influence. That influence remains this time as well."

"Teachers aligned with mainstream politics want to ensure their party-backed candidates win. They only want elections when they are confident of their candidate's victory," he added.