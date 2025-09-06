Student Union Election
Star Online Report
Sat Sep 6, 2025 07:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 07:22 PM

Student Union Election
Student Union Election

Propaganda on social media threatens Ducsu polls atmosphere: Chhatra Dal

Sat Sep 6, 2025 07:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 07:22 PM
Star Online Report
Sat Sep 6, 2025 07:14 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 6, 2025 07:22 PM
Ducsu election 2025
Illustration: Star Online Graphics

Chhatra Dal today alleged that hateful propaganda on social media was disrupting the democratic electoral environment ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election.

At a press conference, the student organisation said candidates are stressed due to cyberbullying.

They later submitted a complaint to the Election Commission demanding a ban on certain Facebook groups and pages engaged in harassment and defamation, along with exemplary punishment for those responsible.

"Those who fail to succeed in ground-level politics are resorting to online platforms to spread propaganda against individuals and organisations," said Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, a candidate for assistant general secretary. "Such activities will damage the democratic electoral atmosphere of the campus."

JCD's DU unit president Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon were also present.

 

