Propaganda on social media threatens Ducsu polls atmosphere: Chhatra Dal

Chhatra Dal today alleged that hateful propaganda on social media was disrupting the democratic electoral environment ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election.

At a press conference, the student organisation said candidates are stressed due to cyberbullying.

They later submitted a complaint to the Election Commission demanding a ban on certain Facebook groups and pages engaged in harassment and defamation, along with exemplary punishment for those responsible.

"Those who fail to succeed in ground-level politics are resorting to online platforms to spread propaganda against individuals and organisations," said Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, a candidate for assistant general secretary. "Such activities will damage the democratic electoral atmosphere of the campus."

JCD's DU unit president Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon were also present.