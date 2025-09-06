Ensuring students’ rights my first priority

Says Jucsu GS candidate Abu Touhid Siam

Abu Touhid Mohammad Siam, general secretary (GS) candidate in the upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election, sees the long-awaited polls as a tool for change.

Siam is contesting from the Shikkharthi Oikya Forum panel, supported by Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad.

"For the first time in 33 years, Jucsu election is being held. My first priority will be to ensure the polls are held regularly. To protect students' rights, it is essential to keep the union institutionally active," he told The Daily Star in an interview.

He argued that power in the university is concentrated in the hands of a few teachers. "A small syndicate of teachers controls almost the entire university. We want to reduce this imbalance and bring power closer to students."

Siam stressed that his candidacy is not driven by personal ambition. "It comes from years of involvement in student struggles -- anti-harassment and environmental movements, anti-corruption protests, and the recent mass uprising. These experiences have connected me to the real crises and possibilities of the university."

He said his panel reflects diversity. "Among our 25 candidates, female students are contesting beyond the six reserved seats, and we have an indigenous candidate as well. We have also included some who are not directly from our organisation."

On his plans if elected, Siam pointed to one core issue. "At the root of all problems is the teachers' syndicate. Because of them, automation has stalled, food quality hasn't improved, and student politics has turned into hooliganism. Their negative influence is visible in accommodation, security, and transparency. My aim is to deliver a strong jolt to this syndicate."

He added that if this grip is broken, other office bearers of Jucsu will be able to implement their manifestos more effectively. "If we can weaken their control, all members who made promises will actually be able to fulfil them."

On the election atmosphere, the GS candidate expressed frustration. "Strict enforcement of the code of conduct has hampered direct engagement. We are not allowed to organise cultural events or debates. We aren't getting the chance to talk to voters properly. This has taken away the real electoral environment."

Still, Siam remains hopeful. Referring to July uprising, he said, "Students' political awareness has grown, and new leadership has emerged. Whoever wins will be part of the anti-fascist forces. I believe students will choose the right person -- whether me or someone else."

He also noted that his activism predates the uprising. "I did not enter politics after July. Long before that, I stood up to the administration and past fascist rulers. Since August 5 last year, many coordinators and leaders of the uprising across the country have faced allegations of moral and financial compromise. But the coordinators and leaders at Jahangirnagar have kept their clean image, and I am one of them. That is why I believe students trust me."