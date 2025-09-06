DUCSU polls: Tight battle among panels, independents

The upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union polls on September 9 are set to be highly competitive, with nearly 10 panels in the race. Students think no single panel is likely to secure a sweeping victory.

Conversations with around 50 students across 18 dormitories suggest that candidates' roles during last year's July uprising and onwards, their leadership quality, pledges to students, academic record, and regional ties will be decisive.

Political affiliation, however, may prove a liability, as many

students openly criticise partisan influence on campus.

Among vice-president candidates, two have drawn special attention: Abdul Qader of "Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad" and Umama Fatema of "Swatantra Shikkharthi Oikya". Both were coordinators of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which spearheaded the July uprising.

On July 19, 2024, when SAD's front-line leaders were detained, Qader announced the nine-point demand, including a ban on partisan campus politics -- seen as a turning point in the movement. Earlier this year, he became convenor of the DU chapter of Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BGCS) and has since been preparing himself for the Ducsu candidature, becoming vocal for solving campus-related problems.

Umama, once general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation's DU unit, resigned after the uprising and later served as SAD's spokesperson until June. She quit SAD, alleging "ill-politics inside the platform", and is now contesting with the slogan "politically conscious, academic campus".

Both candidates face tough competition from partisan nominees: Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Abidul Islam Khan and Islami Chhatra Shibir's Abu Shadik Kayem, both MPhil students, of Islamic studies and political science, respectively.

Despite their affiliations, they earned respect for their roles during the movement.

Umama is expected to attract strong support from female students, but her chances may be diluted by two other female VP contenders, and independents like Shameem Hossen of the English department, who has won attention with dynamic campaigning.

"The more votes independents capture, the more Umama's share could shrink," said one student campaigner of Umama's team.

Still, she remains strong in three science faculty dormitories, being a student of biochemistry and molecular biology. The science faculty accounts for 15 percent of the electorate.

For general secretary, BGCS Convenor Md Abu Baker Mojumder of geology department is also expected to draw science faculty votes. A key contender with SAD roots, his chances brightened after fellow SAD coordinator Mahin Sarker withdrew yesterday in his favour. "If Abu Baker wins, it will be my victory as well," Mahin said at a Madhu's Canteen press conference.

Baker's strongest rivals are Chhatra Dal's Sheikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, Shibir's Farhad Hossain, and Ganatantrik Chhatra Jote's Meghmallar Bosu, a Chhatra Union leader. All come from social sciences, which together with arts and law faculties make up 57 percent of voters. Heavy competition there may scatter votes.

Shibir faces low popularity in Jagannath Hall, DU's only non-Muslim dorm, but its 2,200 votes are expected to split between Hamim and Megh, potentially benefiting Shibir's Farhad. He may also gain from other candidates, including Sabina Yasmin of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and journalist-turned-candidate Al Sadi Bhuiyan, both of whom reached out to female voters. Nearly half of total voters are female.

Students noted that Chhatra Dal struggles in female halls, while Shibir receives organised support from its sister body, Islami Chhatri Sangstha.

For assistant general secretary, BGCS nominated Ashrefa Khatun, whose chances hinge on female support. But rebel BGCS candidate Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury is said to be stronger in male dorms.

Close contests are also expected among Shibir's Muhammad Mohiuddin Khan, Chhatra Dal's Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, Umama's panel member Jahed Ahmed.

Though most panels have not announced hall union candidates, BGCS and Shibir members are running independently while informally aiding their central panels. Students said that both groups are also leveraging local networks to influence families, with regional ties emerging as a major factor.

Nahiduzzaman Shipon, Chhatra Dal's DU general secretary, said the panel faced a disadvantage as they were not allowed to reside in the dormitories, limiting opportunities to meet students during the Awami League regime.

"But we are getting positive responses from the students in the campaigns and we hope for a positive result," he said, adding that none of the panels are non-political.

He also alleged that the government and National Citizen Party are backing BGCS candidates, promoting them even on their pages, while Shibir is engaging in covert politics under the guise of general student interests.