Ducsu polls: Legal action planned against social media propaganda, says CRO

Chief Returning Officer of the Ducsu election, Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin today said they would go for legal action against some pages or groups on social media that are circulating propaganda and involved in cyberbullying.

"We are trying to reduce this as much as possible. We are in continuous contact with BTRC and various cybercrime control agencies. We have already issued several notices on our university's website to ensure that such propaganda can be brought down to zero," he said at a press briefing this evening.

At the briefing, head of the election taskforce on code of conduct Prof Golam Rabbani said that cyberspace is not under the control of the university, nor even under full control of Bangladesh.

"But we are monitoring the candidates, students, and those who may disrupt the election process. For such pages or groups on cyberspace, we are applying our existing laws — meaning the university's code of conduct, university regulations, and the existing cyber security laws of Bangladesh," he said.

He said, those who are violating these will be dealt with accordingly. If a candidate or student violates the code of conduct, they would apply the election rules. If it goes beyond that, they submit complaints to relevant organisations.

"We are already seeing some control measures in place. We expect that in the next two days, things will be even more actively controlled," he added.

The CRO said, they are going to increase the number of booths further to ensure voters can cast their votes without any inconvenience.

Returning Officer Prof Kazi Maruful Islam, urged the non resident students to cast their votes. He said the university is currently in a peaceful and stable situation.

"We did not find any signs of unrest or tension anywhere," he added.