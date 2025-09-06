Candidates raise concerns over Ducsu polling centres, booths

Several Ducsu election candidates expressed concern over the number of polling centres and booths, alleging that the arrangement was designed to hinder smooth voting.

At a press briefing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)-backed vice president candidate Abidul Islam Khan said the university administration must ensure no "ill motives" are at play.

"We are worried about the number of centres and booths. The commission claims they increased the number inside polling stations, but according to their calculation, only 33,000-34,000 out of 40,000 voters can cast their votes. The number should have been increased further," he said.

Abidul also alleged that "heavyweight" candidates were campaigning inside classrooms. "We verbally informed the commission, but no visible action has been taken yet," he added.

Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed VP candidate Abu Shadik Kayem voiced similar concerns, saying only eight polling centres were allocated for thousands of voters.

"In the congested central field area, three halls have been placed together with 6,000 voters. At Curzon Hall, 10,000 voters from three halls were put together. Each voter will have to cast 41 votes. How will they do it comfortably?" he said.

Kayem also alleged negligence by the university administration and the EC in addressing complaints. "When we started campaigning, our female candidate Sadikunnesa Tamanna's photo was distorted online. It has been two weeks, but no action was taken. This inaction later encouraged more incidents, including cyberbullying and outsiders joining campaigns," he said.

He questioned how the authorities could ensure a "free and fair" election if they failed to act on such issues.

Meanwhile, Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharti Sangsad panel's general secretary candidate Abu Baker Mojumder alleged that the Ducsu returning officers were "handpicked by a few to serve a hidden agenda".

Speaking in front of Amar Ekushey Hall, he said, "We are hearing about a plan to make a particular candidate VP and another general secretary. We are aware of these ill motives. The university administration is largely dominated by the White Panel, which itself is divided into BNP- and Jamaat-leaning factions."

Baker alleged that female students were being systematically discouraged from voting. "Women voters do not like muscle power or moral policing. That is why their votes make vested quarters tremble. The commission turned this into a challenge deliberately," he said.

He accused the EC of executing a "masterplan" to demotivate women voters. Citing examples, he said the commission initially placed 14,100 female voters at TSC. "Only after strong protests did they shift the Sufia Kamal Hall centre to Curzon Hall. But for Bangamata and Kuwait Maitree halls, centres are still kept at DU Club despite repeated demands and even a mass signature campaign to move them to the Social Welfare Institute," he added.

While, Umama Fatema, Swatantro Shikkharthi Oikko candidate for vice president of Ducsu, said female students will play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the September 9 polls.

"Female students are independent-minded and not easily swayed by others. This time, 47 percent of the electorate are female, and the outcome of Ducsu election will depend on how their vote is cast.

The Chief Returning Officer Mohammad Zashim Uddin, in a briefing said, they are going to increase the number of booths further to ensure voters can cast their votes without suffering or any inconvenience.

The number will be shared tomorrow, he said.