Zahedee criticises govt over subsidy cuts in agriculture

Independent lawmaker Nasser Shahrear Zahedee today criticised the government in parliament over the subsidy cuts in the agriculture sector in the proposed budget.

While participating in the general discussion, Zahedee voiced his concerns about the impact of such cuts on an agriculture-dependent country.

"...it is unjustifiable for the finance minister to reduce subsidies [in agriculture]," said Zahedee.

"To curb inflation, we need to boost agricultural production and support our farmers with adequate subsidies. It is extremely unfortunate that the subsidy for agriculture has been cut by 32.7 percent," he added.