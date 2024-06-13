Politics
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:51 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Zahedee criticises govt over subsidy cuts in agriculture

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:44 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 10:51 PM
Nasser Shahrear Zahedee

Independent lawmaker Nasser Shahrear Zahedee today criticised the government in parliament over the subsidy cuts in the agriculture sector in the proposed budget.

While participating in the general discussion, Zahedee voiced his concerns about the impact of such cuts on an agriculture-dependent country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"...it is unjustifiable for the finance minister to reduce subsidies [in agriculture]," said Zahedee.

"To curb inflation, we need to boost agricultural production and support our farmers with adequate subsidies. It is extremely unfortunate that the subsidy for agriculture has been cut by 32.7 percent," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification