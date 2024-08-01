Yunus’s calls amount to ‘anti-state’ act: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today termed Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus's call to the international community "to interfere in Bangladesh's internal affairs" an "anti-state" act.

While addressing a press briefing at the party president's Dhanmondi office, Quader also branded Yunus's call for midterm elections as unconstitutional and illegal.

"Yunus, in a statement, has called upon the international community and governments of different countries to interfere in Bangladesh. This type of statement is equivalent to anti-state rhetoric. It is also a serious violation of international law," he said.

"He (Muhammad Yunus) called for a midterm election in the country. It is unlawful. It undermined the country's image globally. He is a Nobel laureate. Such a statement doesn't suit him," the AL second-in-command told the briefing.

Dr Yunus is hatching a conspiracy to escape from the trial, he said urging the government and concerned authorities to take actions against him in accordance with the law.

Quader said the incumbent government is elected by the people and change of the government is only possible through a democratic process.

He also claimed that his statement on issuing a 'shoot at sight' order has been misinterpreted and there was no directive for opening fire on the protestors. He said he had no information about any firing by the army during the curfew.

'Everything is under investigation," he added.

"There will be an investigation into all the deaths and killers will be identified. We are urging law enforcers not to harass any innocent person. The situation is normal. All should act responsibly in their own areas," Quader said.