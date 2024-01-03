Yunus verdict: ‘It was a result of political vendetta’

Speakers tell Ganatantra Mancha rally

Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of some opposition organisations, yesterday alleged that the Labour Court's verdict against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus is an outcome of the Awami League government's political vengeance.

Speaking at a rally in the capital's Kakrail intersection, the platform's leaders warned that people will come up with a fitting reply if the lopsided national election is not stopped.

"While the opposition parties have been on a street movement, they [govt] have used the judiciary to jail the ordinary leaders and activists of BNP with dictated verdicts. They didn't stop there as Professor Yunus was also sentenced to six months' imprisonment by the Labour Court," said Saiful Haque, general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party.

This verdict also exposed how the government has been using the judiciary to implement its agenda, he added.

"The long-standing political vendetta against Dr Yunus by the government and the ruling party was exposed through this verdict," said Saiful.

Earlier on Monday, a Labour Court in Dhaka sentenced Dr Yunus and three top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months in jail, with a fine of Tk 25000 each, in a case over labour law violation.

During the rally, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "As we love the country, we ask you (the government) to cancel this election, dissolve parliament and form a caretaker government... if you don't do this, you can be sure that people won't remain calm."

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said people have no interest in the election slated for January 7 as they have no option to elect their representatives.