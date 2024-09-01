Yunus to place reforms outline after talks with political parties

Says his special assistant

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will present a comprehensive outline for state reforms following dialogues with political parties.

Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, at a press briefing said Prof Yunus has been actively engaging with various political leaders to discuss proposed reforms and outlines.

Prof Yunus held meetings with representatives from 35 political parties, including the Jatiya Party, Gono Forum, Jasad (Ambia), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and six other Islami parties at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital.

Mahfuj said during these discussions, the political leaders presented numerous reform proposals.

Some leaders suggested constitutional amendments, while others proposed a complete rewrite of the constitution.

"The chief adviser assured them that their proposals would be taken into account," Mahfuj added, according to BSS.

He said Prof Yunus's primary goal is to form a broad national consensus, building on the successes of the recent student-led movement.

He also said the issue of "transition of power" will be included in the reform outline, the BSS reports.