Yunus inquires about Nur’s treatment, vows full medical support

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has inquired about the treatment of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, who is currently receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Yunus personally contacted the attending doctors to assess Nur's condition and assured them that the interim government would provide all necessary medical assistance for his treatment.

A senior official from the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) confirmed the conversation, adding that the chief adviser also wished Nur a speedy recovery.

Yunus extended sympathy and encouragement to the family, urging them to stay strong during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, DMCH authorities have formed a high-level medical board to oversee his care.

Nur and at least five other people were injured during a clash between the leaders and activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad in front of the former's central office in the capital's Kakrail yesterday.