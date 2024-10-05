Yunus grabbed power thru violence: Nanak

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak yesterday accused Professor Muhammad Yunus of illegally seizing power and committing acts of violence, including killing, arson and looting.

"I strongly condemn these atrocities. Those who support these criminals will face justice one day on the soil of Bangladesh, Inshallah," he stated in a post on the Awami League's verified Facebook page.

Nanak expressed concern that the lives of ordinary people are being affected daily by soaring prices of essentials. He accused the government of focusing on eliminating the Awami League rather than addressing these issues.

He also mentioned the desecration of Durga Puja idols, which he said was causing deep distress to the Hindu community.

According to Nanak, criminals involved in looting police stations and possessing illegal weapons are neither being caught nor arrested.

He claimed that these 'militant terrorists' have been allowed to attack both civilians and Awami League members with impunity.

Nanak said the Awami League is alarmed by the ongoing violence against its members, including those in the Juba League and Chhatra League, across various parts of the country.

He blamed the BNP and its allies for these attacks, including looting and arson, while alleging that no legal action was being taken against the perpetrators.

"I strongly condemn these actions," Nanak said.

He also described the situation in the country as one of extreme misrule, alleging widespread extortion across different regions.

He added that in addition to the violence, Awami League leaders and activists are being arrested on false charges in almost every upazila.

"From teenagers as young as 15 to elderly men of 90, no Awami League leader or activist is being spared from arrest," he said.

Awami League Expresses Deep Concerns

The Awami League's top brass has voiced its alarm at the rising number of attacks against its members in recent weeks. Several senior party figures have pointed fingers at the BNP and its affiliates, holding them responsible for the uptick in violence and accusing them of creating a culture of impunity.

While the allegations have yet to be substantiated, the ongoing unrest in various parts of the country has exacerbated tensions between the two political factions, leading to widespread condemnation from civil society groups.