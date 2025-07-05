Wrongdoers within party will not be spared: Rizvi

Any party member found involved in wrongdoing will face action, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

"Anyone who does something wrong, illegal, violent, or harmful in the name of the party will not be spared," he said at a press briefing at the BNP central office in Dhaka's Nayapaltan.

"This country must not fall into the hands of thugs. Some are involved in unethical activities, disturbing people, and creating fear using the party's name. We have not excused them, and we won't," Rizvi added.

The BNP leader said they have already taken steps against 4,000-5,000 leaders and activists from different wings of the party for involvement in criminal groups or dishonest acts.

"As soon as we found out, we took action right away," he said, stressing that the party leadership is firmly following a zero-tolerance policy.

"Anyone who uses violence -- whether inside the party or with others -- will face punishment. Since August 5, we have responded quickly to such cases," he added.

Demanding fair elections as soon as possible, Rizvi said, "Only a free and fair election can show how much support the BNP really has."