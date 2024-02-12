Writ seeks HC probe order

A writ petition was filed with the High Court yesterday seeking its order to form a committee with local and international human rights organisations to probe deaths of 13 BNP leaders and activists allegedly inside jails in the last six months.

BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, also requesting the court to direct the government to give compensation to the families of "13 BNP men who died inside the prisons".

In the petition, he urged the HC to order the authorities concerned of the prisons to explain their positions about their deaths.

Citing the petition, Kayser Kamal told reporters that thousands of people have been arrested in the last few months as they ran movement for democracy and rule of law in the court.

There is no precedent of deaths of so many people inside the prisons in such a short period of time, he said, adding that those who died in custody were in sound health when they were detained.

Kayser Kamal said the petition will be heard when it is included in the court's cause list.