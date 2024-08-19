Writ petition filed to ban Awami League

A writ petition was filed with the High Court today seeking its order on the government to ban Bangladesh Awami League as a political party and cancel its registration for indiscriminate killing of students and people.

Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, executive director of Sarda Society, filed the writ on behalf of his organisation.

The petitioner also sought an order to make the tenure of the current interim government for three years.

In the petition, he sought an order on the authorities concerned to change the names of the institutions which are in the name of Sheikh Hasina and bring Tk 11 lakh crores laundered abroad back to the country. It also asked to transfer the officials appointed on contractual basis during AL's regime.

The HC may hold the hearing tomorrow, Arifur told The Daily Star.