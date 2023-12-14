Writ challenges court’s refusal to accept bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul

A writ petition was filed with the High Court today challenging the legality of a Dhaka court's refusal to accept 10 bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in connection with 10 cases filed over political violence.

Fakhrul's wife Rahat Ara Begum submitted the petition through lawyers, saying that a Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court has violated the fundamental rights of her husband by refusing to accept his bail petitions for hearing on different dates.

In the petition, she also appealed to the HC to direct the magistrate court to accept the bail petitions and hold hearings for their disposal, Sagir Hossain Leon, a lawyer for the petitioner, told The Daily Star.

He said the magistrate court concerned made the refusal after his client's lawyers placed those before that court for hearing on December 12 and 13.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah may hear the petition on Sunday, he said.

The lawyer added that of the 10 cases, six were lodged with Paltan Model Police Station and four with Ramna Police Station over violence on October 28.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the chief justice's residence during a clash between police and BNP activists on October 28.

Meanwhile, another HC bench yesterday said the bail petition of Fakhrul in the case filed over vandalism of the chief justice's residence will be included in its cause list on Sunday.

The bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin, which issued the rule over granting bail to Fakhrul, said this after his lawyers led by Zainul Abedin appealed to the court for hearing the matter as an "urgent case".

On December 7, it issued the rule asking the state to explain in seven days why Fakhrul should not be granted bail in the case.

The HC may hear the rule or may set a date for its hearing on Sunday, Md Badruddoza Badal, another lawyer for Fakhrul, told this newspaper.